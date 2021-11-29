Superintendent's Corner: After-school programs supported by 21st Century grants

Tahlequah Public Schools students continue to benefit from the partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education 21st Century Grant program and the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah.
The partnership with these two agencies has allowed us to serve hundreds of students every day and expand the program to enrich the lives of our students.
The B&GC of Tahlequah has been instrumental in serving our students for over 20 years. Without their assistance, the after-school programs at TPS would not have begun.
Their continued assistance is a much-valued asset to our district. Sharon Ballew and Yazmin Quezada of B&GC of Tahlequah make a difference in the lives of our students each day.
Tahlequah is fortunate to have three 21st Century grants that serve six schools. The partnership with the state office and the director, Sonia Johnson, has been no less than amazing. The first grant serves students at Cherokee Elementary School and Briggs Elementary School. This grant is in its fifth and final year.
The coordinator at Cherokee is Heather Taylor. This year, Cherokee has served about 185 students every day in the program. Cherokee students are doing robotics, running club, bike club, crochet class, Native American culture club, art, PE, and many other activities every day.
Briggs School, a K-8 dependent school district that partners with TPS for the grant, serves about 220 students every day. The coordinator at Briggs is Kair Ridenhour. Students at Briggs do many enrichment activities each day including, but not limited to: chess club, PE, mentoring programs, and culture clubs. TPS will reapply for this grant next spring in hopes of continuing the work they have started with the grant.
The second grant serves students at Greenwood and Heritage elementary schools. This grant is in year four of five years. The Greenwood program is led by Deena Jones and Tammy Wilson. Greenwood serves about 200 students every day. Students at Greenwood participate in activities such as cooking, robotics, running, biking, walking clubs, art, STEM, nature club, or music. The Heritage after-school coordinator is Cheryl Arnall. Heritage serves approximately 206 students each day in the program. Heritage students participate in STEM, running or walking club, career tech, PE, macrame, Little Einsteins Science Club, and culture club.
The third grant serves students at Sequoyah pre-K and Tahlequah Middle School. This grant is in year three of five years. The pre-K program coordinator is Tiffany Cacy. Sequoyah is serving about 85 3- and 4-year-old kids each day. These students do STEM, fine motor, dramatic play, dance club, art, PE activities, and STEM club. TMS is led by after-school coordinator Kevin Benson. TMS is serving about 120 students a day. That number has gone up tremendously since the beginning of the grant cycle. Students are playing games, coding drones, doing art projects every day, robotics, science creation club, bike club, and many other activities.
All these after-school programs allow us to extend our services to students and their families each day. Students get the homework help they need, get extra tutoring when they need it, have a hot supper meal every day, and get to experience enrichment activities they may never have before.
We are thankful to the OSDE and the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah for making them happen.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
