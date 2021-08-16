Superintendent's Corner: Be sure to stop for school buses

In the Transportation Department at Tahlequah Public Schools, we are focusing all of our efforts on safety for the start of the school year. This week, our drivers are attending yearly state-required training classes. In addition to this, they are receiving training on the following subjects:
1. Fire safety and proper fire extinguisher use from the Tahlequah Fire Department.
2. Student safety and conflict de-escalation training from TPS SRO Marcus Sams.
3. CPR certification class with Cherokee Nation.
Our drivers, mechanics, and directors are focused on our goals of safety, dependability, and positivity. We are working to provide a safe and positive environment for each and every one of our bus riders.
Please be aware of the buses starting their routes this week and follow all safety laws in regards to stopping for bus stop signs and red warning lights. Not only is running school bus stop signs against the law, but it is also extremely dangerous. Remember, it's not just a stop sign; it's a child's life.
If you have any questions regarding your student's bus route, pick-up locations, and route schedules, please contact Paul Martin or Teresa Ledbetter at the Transportation Office. The number is 918-458-4168.
Thank you and let's have a safe and productive school year!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
