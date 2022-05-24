SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Book fair to help students learn throughout summer break

Tahlequah Public Schools received the Innovative Literacy Grant in October 2021. It is a five-year grant totaling approximately $750,000 per year. One of the components of the grant is a schoolwide book distribution to students, which will occur every year for the life of the grant.
Each school site held a book fair this spring for students to pick out books of their choosing. Students throughout the district were able to pick out anywhere from two to five - or more books - based on their allocation and the cost of the books they chose.
The librarians did an outstanding job of making the book fairs appealing and providing books for students on various reading levels, and in interest levels. Students could choose books with beautiful hard back covers or paperback books. The librarians were ecstatic at the positive response from our students and observed how happy and excited they were to have the opportunity to pick out their own books.
The high school book fair was gorgeous with beautiful books in assorted interest levels. Several high school students chose hardback books as keepsakes to represent their time in school. High school students - about 1,202 - were able to choose 3,058 total books.
The middle school librarian said that the middle school students in sixth through eighth grades enjoyed picking out books and were very appreciative of the opportunity. Middle school students - about 711 - were able to choose three to five books each.
Elementary school - grades K-5 and pre-K - students had the time of their life at the book fairs. Sequoyah pre-K students - about 154 - were able to choose two to five books each; Cherokee Elementary students - about 430 - were able to choose a total of 1,720 books; Greenwood Elementary students - about 500 - chose over 1,500 books; and Heritage Elementary students - about 480 - were able to choose two to four books each. In all, the libraries distributed over 11,000 free books to students during the spring book fairs.
Students at the elementary sites were able to choose nonfiction books about chemistry, rocks and stones, athletes, "How Things Work," and chapter books.
One elementary librarian said that she saw boys walking down the hallway reading and when students had free time to read, they were reading their newly chosen books.
Students reading for pleasure is a beautiful sight. The benefits of reading for pleasure go far beyond the classroom and building vocabulary.
Our hope is that the student book distribution will foster the love of reading and provide students with enjoyable reading over the summer.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.