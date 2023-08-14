Another school year is upon us, and the wheels on our buses are ready to go ‘round and ‘round.
Our team of highly experienced and safety conscious drivers can’t wait to get started here at TPS Transportation. Our bus fleet received an upgrade over the summer. We now have six brand new buses on the lot, with five more that are less than 1 year old. The mechanics have been busy changing oil and tires, scrubbing buses clean, and completing state inspections. We have a hard working crew here in our shop that focus on keeping our equipment up-to-date, clean, and safe for the many miles that they will travel this year.
There are a few things we want to remind you about as the first day of school approaches:
• Every Friday this year will be “Late Start Friday” at the school sites. The only change to the bus routes will be to add 30 minutes to your students’ regular pick-up time on Friday mornings.
• Remember to stop for the bus. When red lights and stop sign arms are activated, it is state and federal law that traffic must stop in all directions unless the roads divided by a grass or concrete median. Help us keep the young people in our area safe by obeying traffic laws.
• Any information needed on your students’ routes can be obtained by calling the Transportation Office. Feel free to contact us any time about bus stop locations, pick up and drop off times, or any other information that might be need. We are here to help.
Call 918-458-4168 for more information. Director Paul Martin’s extension is 17101, and Office Manager Teresa Ledbetter’s extension is 17102.
Have a great and safe school year. Go, Tigers!
Written by Director of Transportation Paul Martin.
