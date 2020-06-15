We do not know exactly what school will look like when staff and students return for the 2020-2021 school year. Because of COVID-19, we know we will have to adjust the way we feed our students at school, the way we gather with our students in groups, the way our students move between classes, and even the way we transport our students to and from school.
New state guidance for reopening public schools was released June 3 as the Oklahoma State Department of Education published a framework of recommendations called Return to Learn Oklahoma. The framework offers school districts 71 action items within four categories: school operations; academics and growth; whole child and family supports; and school personnel.
As a district, we are establishing a district leadership team whose focus will be to develop protocols, based upon the framework's suggestions, that best serve our students and community as we plan for reopening in-person classes next fall. We hope to have a solid plan in place by early July and will continue to keep parents, staff, and students informed.
To better equip our teachers and students with technology needed for any form of online learning, we will transition to a true one-to-one technology initiative for students when we return to school. Tahlequah Public Schools will apply federal money received through the CARES Act toward aiding our distance learning. With this money, we will provide the following:
• Take-home internet hotspots for any student who needs one.
• Take-home Chromebooks for all students in grades 2-12.
• Take-home iPads with an internet service plan for all students in kindergarten and first grade.
• Additional iPads for classroom use for pre-K students.
• A learning management system and training for staff in a partnership with NSU.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
