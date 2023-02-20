SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Central Academy hopes to embed philosophies

"Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself," said John Dewey. The staff at Central Academy, the Tahlequah Public Schools Alternative program, strives to embed this philosophy in their students, knowing that these at-risk students need the power of independence that education can help to achieve.
Students who are considered at-risk are referred to Central by a collaborative effort between the high school and Central staff. Central students are at-risk for dropping out of school for various reasons: credit recovery, social/cultural issues, health challenges, and economic issues just to name a few. The close daily interaction with staff helps to develop a caring, trusting relationship and helps motivate students to never give up
Central Academy is considered an extension of Tahlequah High School. Many Central students take extracurricular courses at the high school, such as art, music, theater, agriculture, JROTC, and driver's education. The daily schedule is divided into periods, like the high school, with the key focus being on learning time management, working on staying on target, and passing needed classes. Students are also able to recover credits by completing online courses through our online courseware Edgenuity.
Central has 32 students enrolled, and they have collectively earned 194 credits to date. Celebrating those successes through incentives like course completion celebrations, student of the quarter, and our Central Stars area has become an integral part of student life. We have also been fortunate to gain some community partnerships with Tahlequah Lumber and Cornerstone Fellowship, who have stepped in to help us bring our cooking classes to fruition. Being able to provide a skill that will serve our students in their daily life has been extremely rewarding.
There are several other important programs housed at Central Academy. The Short-Term Academic Placement program provides an alternative educational setting for students placed there for disciplinary reasons. This teacher-led, after-school program allows students to continue their course work in lieu of suspension. Another alternative educational program is Adult Education, which promotes life-long learning opportunities for students.
The focus is for students to be prepared to earn their General Education Diploma and become a contributing member of society with college and career readiness. Another program housed on Central Campus is Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement ran by Sgt. Marcus Sams. This program is used to support students from the middle school and high school who need a more structured and disciplined place to serve out disciplinary issues that are resulting in them being less successful on the regular campus. Central Campus also houses the virtual program for THS, which provides classes online to those students who qualify and are successful with that platform for learning.
The Central Academy program's success is attributed to its devoted staff members. The highly qualified certified staff includes Sherry Yount, director/principal of Alternative Education; Janell Meigs, virtual; CSM Marcus Sams, TBMP; Dana Combs, teacher; Jerrie Brown, teacher; Matt Qualls, teacher; Jan Rucker, history and special education; and Phillip Bush, GED. Support staff includes Office Manager Tracey Guthrie, custodian Barbara Roeder, and our beloved paraprofessional Carolyn Elkins, whom we lost to cancer this Christmas and greatly miss.
The faculty and staff possess a special skill set to work with at-risk students. This unique group knows it takes intense devotion and motivation to work with students who need extra care and support to succeed. Central Academy staff hopes to instill the philosophy from Abigail Adams "Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence."
Written by Central Academy Director Sherry Yount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.