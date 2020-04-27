The staff and students of Cherokee Elementary School are excited and working hard in the final quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, but it looks a little different.
All of our teachers have embraced distance learning and are teaching daily. Teachers are communicating weekly, sometimes daily with students and families, and have built new classroom routines. We are sharing activities daily through our school Facebook pages and individual teacher pages. This includes our specials teachers, who are sharing music, library and PE activities. This has definitely put a spin on our spring semester, but we are moving forward and doing all we can to support our students.
Cherokee Elementary’ s Teacher of the Year is Tasha Hix. She is a special education teacher, completing her ninth year of teaching, and has spent five years at Cherokee. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated teacher leading our students in the classroom. Tasha works very hard to make sure all students are learning the required objectives daily, but more importantly she is building strong relationships with her students that last a lifetime. She also demonstrates the desired skills for appropriate behaviors, respect, manners, self-discipline and many other qualities for her students. Mrs. Hix is also one of the district Special Olympics coaches, so she reaches more students than just the children in her classroom, she empowers many students in our district.
Cherokee Elementary teachers, students and families helped support the Oklahoma Special Olympics by participating in the Polar Plunge at Arrowhead Resort in early March. We were the highest fundraising school with over $2,100.
Our 2019-2020 school year is quickly coming to a close, and it will be one that we will remember forever. Our last quarter of school may look different, but it will still be successful. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee Elementary and we will continue to work hard and go out with a bang. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
