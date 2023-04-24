The staff and students of Cherokee Elementary are excited and working hard in the final quarter of the 2022-’23 school year.
Cherokee Elementary’s Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Heather Zimmer. Heather is a special education teacher in our multi-handicapped classroom and is completing her fourth year at Cherokee. Heather and her team work diligently to meet the educational, social, emotional, and physical needs of their students.
We are very fortunate to have such an amazing teacher who is dedicated to serving our students and focusing on the whole child. Mrs. Zimmer is a lifelong learner. She works diligently to stay up to date on effective teaching strategies and concepts. Heather is a team player who advocates for all special needs’ students and their families. We are blessed to have her in our school family.
Cherokee Elementary teachers, students, and families helped support the Oklahoma Special Olympics by participating in the Polar Plunge in February. Our students raised over $2,100. Our student athletes participated in the local meet in April and will be participating in the State Games in Stillwater in mid-May.
Spring is here, and that means State Testing for our third, fourth, and fifth grade begins soon. Schoolwide, we have been working hard to prepare our students for this opportunity to showcase their knowledge. It is crucial for your child to be at school on time every day for them to truly benefit from the enriched lessons their teachers have prepared for them. Students will continue to learn new skills daily and begin to review skills that have been taught.
Please encourage your child to talk about what they are learning at school and help them check their homework nightly. Parents, please remember a good night’s sleep, a healthy breakfast, and positive encouragement will help ensure that your child is ready to showcase their knowledge on test day.
I would like to thank our PTO for the countless hours that have been spent planning events, raising funds, and volunteering. Cherokee has had a very successful fundraising year and our students and teachers have benefited greatly. PTO paid for field trips and transportation costs, classroom supplies, and technology, and the list goes on and on. The students and staff of Cherokee Elementary appreciate all the hard work and dedication the PTO has blessed us with this year.
As you can see, we have been very busy the second semester of school and we are looking forward to a completing another successful year. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee Elementary and will take every opportunity to show off their talents. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Written by Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy.
