The 2023-’24 school year is off to a great start at Cherokee Elementary.
Cherokee Elementary welcomes new and talented staff members, parents, and students this year. These new faces along with our existing family, makes “The KEE” an amazing place to be.
Great things are happening at Cherokee Elementary. Teachers are working to build their classroom families and focusing on the social/emotional well-being of their students, as well as academics. Mrs. McCoy and Mrs. Sheets have been reading to every class and sharing stories about kindness, friendships, and safety. Construction is underway. We are excited about our new library, special service area, and administration building. Thank you for being patient as we see exciting new changes as well as challenges.
Our grade levels and departments are working hard and are committed to making this school year successful. Kindergarten students have been working on, rhyming, sounds of the day, fine motor skills through engaging hands-on activities, and learning how to play well with others and become more independent.
First graders are on the path to becoming great readers, writers, mathematicians, and independent thinkers. Each class is writing a class story, and they are building a firm foundation of number sense and graphing.
Second-grade students are transitioning from iPad to Chromebooks this year. They are also reviewing skills learned in first grade that helps them become strong readers. In math, they are working on place value.
Third-grade students participated in the Tahlequah Farmer’s Market and loved shopping the local produce and trying new things. In literacy, our third-grade teachers are sharing their knowledge of figurative language and students are writing personal narratives.
Fourth-grade students have been fine tuning multiplication facts and have tackled division patterns with input and output tables. In science they have discovered interesting topics like energy and are learning about the Scientific Method. Comprehension is key, so students have been focused on reading skills. They are discussing author’s purpose, character traits, and point of view. Fourth and fifth grade is gearing up for student council campaigns in the next few weeks.
Fifth graders are taking on leadership roles in our building by helping our younger students find their classrooms. They are so kind and helpful; it is amazing to see our school family grow. Our students are currently working on divisibility rules, estimation and division rules in math, context clues, cause/effect, expository essays in reading and matter, and interaction in science.
As you can see, we have been very busy during the first few weeks of school, and we are looking forward to a very productive year. Our teachers are greeting every new challenge with determination and grit. Our staff will do whatever it takes to ensure a quality education for all students. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee and will take every opportunity to show off their talents. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Written by Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.