Superintendent's Corner: Cherokee staff working hard in fourth quarter

The staff and students of Cherokee Elementary are excited and working hard in the final quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Cherokee Elementary’s Teacher of the Year is Maggie Thompson. Maggie is a second-grade teacher and she is completing her fourth year at Cherokee. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated teacher leading our students in the classroom. She works very hard to make sure all students are learning the required objectives daily, but more importantly, she is building strong relationships with her students that last a lifetime.
Maggie also demonstrates the desired skills for respect, manners, self-discipline, and many other qualities for her students and other staff members. She is a lifelong learner, she works diligently to stay up to date on effective teaching strategies and concepts. Maggie is a team player and a strong leader in our building, and we are blessed to have her in our school family.
Cherokee Elementary teachers, students, and families helped support the Oklahoma Special Olympics by participating in our version of the Polar Plunge, in March. Our students raised over $2,100. Our student-athletes will be participating in the State Games in Stillwater in mid-May.
Spring is here, and that means State Testing for grades 4, 5 and 6 begins soon. Schoolwide, we have been working hard to prepare our students for this opportunity to showcase their knowledge. It is crucial for your child to be at school on time every day, in order for them to truly benefit from the enriched lessons their teachers have prepared for them. Students will continue to learn new skills daily and begin to review skills that have been taught. Please encourage your child to talk about what they are learning at school and help them check their homework nightly. Parents, please remember a good night’s sleep, a healthy breakfast and positive encouragement will help ensure your child is ready to showcase their knowledge on test day.
I would like to thank our PTO for the countless hours spent planning events, raising funds, and volunteering. Cherokee has had a very successful fundraising year and our students and teachers have benefited greatly. PTO paid for field trips and transportation costs, classroom supplies and technology, and the list goes on and on. The students and staff of Cherokee Elementary appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that the PTO has blessed us with this year.
As you can see, we have been very busy during the second semester of school and we are looking forward to completing another successful year. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee Elementary and will take every opportunity to show off their talents. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
