To say it’s been a challenging year in the world of Child Nutrition would be a major understatement.
Like all areas of public schools, the Child Nutrition Department has been forced to make many changes due to COVID-19. With change always comes obstacles, opportunities, challenges, and triumphs; certainly, the 2020-2021 school year has been replete with all of those.
Child Nutrition programs are governed by the United States Department of Agriculture. This year, the USDA is credited with removing obstacles in our program so we can provide children more opportunities to receive free meals, in the form of waivers.
The waivers we were granted have given us the ability to ensure all children 18 and under can have the opportunity to receive free meals every school day, allow parents/adults to pick up meals without the child being present and allow us to give multiple meals at one time. We will be able to use these waivers through June 30.
Our most notable changes have been in the way we serve meals. Whether children attend school traditionally, virtually, or not at all, we try to reach as many children as possible. To do that, we must provide several options for daily meal service.
Currently, we serve meals in the classroom, some of the cafeterias, curbside pickup, and delivery to areas in the community. Meals are served curbside at Cherokee Elementary School noon to 1 p.m., and delivered to Fox Mobile Homes and Gardenwalk Apartments 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Our ultimate goal is to reach all children through school meals, ensuring that they receive the strong nutritional base needed to sustain strong minds and bodies. Since August, we have served 85,791 free breakfasts and 136,639 free lunches. I would say that is a triumph! Thank you for your support and It is a pleasure to serve your children each day!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.