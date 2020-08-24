Although school will look a lot different in many ways this year, our dedicated Child Nutrition staff are ready to face the unknowns in the endeavor of serving our students.
Whether children are attending Tahlequah Public Schools traditionally or virtually, they will have the opportunity each day to receive meals. Depending on the school, a child may eat in the classroom or traditionally in the cafeteria while following social distancing guidelines.
Virtual students may receive meals by participating in either our curbside pickup or delivery options. We will offer curbside pick-at Cherokee Elementary daily, noon to 1 p.m. Daily delivery sites are Fox Mobile Homes and GardenWalk Apartments, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
We are proud participants in the Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program. This program helps not just the Child Nutrition Team, but also the Tahlequah school district as a whole. Participation in this program helps every child in our district. While not required, it is extremely important to our school district that every family submits a Free and Reduced Application even if the child/children is attending virtually. Applications are available at all school site offices, the Child Nutrition Office, online at tahlequahschools.org, and the Board of Education.
The Child Nutrition Program is a nonprofit organization and meal prices are kept as low as possible for our students. The program is governed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Prices did not go up this year and are as follows: Breakfast (district), $17.50 for a 10-day period at $1.75 per day; elementary lunch: $27.50 for a 10-day period at $2.75 per day; and middle and high lunch, $30 for a 10-day period at $3 per day.
Charging is allowed up to $10. If a student owes $10 or more then cash must be provided on a daily basis in order for the student to eat breakfast or lunch with us.
All student accounts are maintained on the MAS/Wengage computer software system. Parents/guardians can request access to the Wengage Parent Portal so they can manage lunch accounts online, including making payments. A Parent Portal access request is available at tahlequahschools.org or the Board of Education.
We hope that our district parents will encourage their children to participate in school meal programs. The food is of high quality and prepared with loving care. Our teams take pride in what they do and truly care about the children they serve each day. Additionally, like the Free and Reduced Program, every meal served translates into funding that allows us, in turn, to offer more to our students.
Your child’s participation helps every child in the district. It takes a village. Together we keep our district strong and our children healthy and happy. Thank you for your patronage and support.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
