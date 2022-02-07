Superintendent's Corner: Child Nutrition to be commended at TPS

Child Nutrition is rocking and roaring through the school year. Our teams have been working hard to get “back to normal” after all the changes that were made due to COVID.
There have been a few challenges getting food and paper items but we have managed to make it work so our students could continue to receive nutritionally strong meals that meet the regulatory requirements. Thankfully, the USDA has extended the free meals to all students through June 30. Regular meal pricing will go into effect beginning the first day of school in August 2022. We hope you encourage your children to take advantage of the free meals this year and participate in our meal programs each day.
Speaking of getting back to normal, our Child Nutrition Team, through our partnership with Sodexo, is excitedly preparing for the Future Chefs competition which has also been on hiatus recently due to COVID.
Future Chefs is the national competition that seeks to find the next generation of culinary artists right in our own elementary schools. Selected participants will submit recipes then cook their creations for a panel of judges. The winner will receive some great prizes and their recipe will be entered into a National Competition, with the chance to win even more great prizes! This year’s category is “Your Favorite Book or Movie Recipe – Made Healthy.”
More exciting happenings - our High School cafeteria will soon be getting an addition – The Tiger Den. It will have a “convenience store” feel and be located in the back of the cafeteria. There will be a coffee bar and an assortment of drinks and snacks. Students will also be able to get a reimbursable meal if they choose not to go through the traditional lunch line. We hope to have the Tiger Den operational before the end of the school year.
According to Dana Dobson, child nutrition director, the teams continually explore new strategies to increase participation, thus leading to more children eating healthy breakfasts, lunches, and suppers.
They serve education every day and to make that possible, they must continue their education and I’m proud to say that our Child Nutrition Administration Team has been provided the opportunity to attend the National Child Nutrition Conference. The conference will be April 18-22 and will include a food show, educational sessions, and networking with foodservice peers from across the country.
We greatly appreciate your support and look forward to serving your children every day. See you in the school cafeteria.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
