Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community. Creating positive home, school, and community partnerships is essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve schools and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
Open communication between home and school is essential for student success. Parents should learn everything they can about their child’s school. Visit the website, Facebook, ask for a handbook, or even schedule an appointment or Zoom meeting to meet with the teacher during their planning time. When families are engaged, partnerships are created that have a common focus: helping children grow and thrive.
During the earlier period of temporary school closures and implementation of distance learning, typical school and family interactions underwent a rapid and significant change. Schools and families were required to shift and reframe our connections. We recognize families and schools have faced many barriers during the recent health crisis. Moving forward, we want to focus on deepening relationships and engaging our families.
One way for parents to keep up with their students’ grades is by accessing our Wengage parent portal. Contact your child’s school office if you would like your password to access your child’s grades.
Another way for families to be involved in their child’s school is to attend the different virtual family nights that go on throughout the year. Our schools will offer all different types of family nights. Virtual family math and literacy nights, virtual games at home, specialty topics such as FASFA night, social media dangers, and the dangers of vaping are scheduled, as well. You can check specifically with your child’s school on different events throughout the year. Families from all schools are always invited to every event.
TPS is partnering with many different community organizations to provide resources for our students and families to ultimately improve student achievement. One of these resources is our food pantry which is open to the public. Students can access the pantry by self-referral or parents/guardians may call for an appointment. There are no restrictions on qualifying for this service. Anyone in need will be served. This food pantry is located in the Administration Building on the Tahlequah High School campus. You may call 918-458-4198 to reach our family and community engagement office and ask for Mrs. Molloy to schedule an appointment.
Many community organizations work with Tahlequah Public Schools to provide food for students who are on the backpack program. We appreciate the community partnerships that provide this food for our students. TPS will also partner with the Cherokee County Angel Tree program. This is a collaborative community program that provides Christmas gifts to qualifying families. If you would like to sponsor an angel this year, check with one of our sites.
Without community partners, TPS would not be able to ROAR: Remove Obstacles, Achieve Results. We have been so blessed during this difficult time. We have a community that truly cares. Over 7,000 masks, hygiene products, backpacks, and many other needed items have been donated for our students. We will continue to build partnerships throughout the community to remove barriers so that our students can become successful.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.