Little did we know when we applied for the School Climate Transformation Grant in early 2019 how crucial it would be to today’s pandemic environment.
The SCTG is a federal discretionary grant that focuses on improving school climate. It is a five-year grant to provide resources through 2024, and has been what the “doctor” ordered for these trying times.
Tahlequah Public Schools has been fortunate over the past decade to receive many federal discretionary grants. These grants have always helped the district “to do better as we know better.” And now more than ever, we know better about mental health. Mental health awareness and social emotional learning are critical to the learning environment. It has become clear that social emotional learning should be taught in school.
Since March 2019, we have been laser focused on improving access to mental health treatment and to building behavioral skills among students through the SCTG. Our partnership with CREOKS Behavioral Health Services has provided additional therapeutic counselors embedded in the school sites. This partnership has provided a behavioral health assistant for each school, and the SCTG has provided a social/emotional learning paraprofessional to help with mental health and behavioral issues in the school. The additional personnel to help with behavioral issues such as unexpected melt downs, has been a life saver for our schools.
Through the SCTG this year, TPS has provided Conscious Discipline training for the entire district and coaching for the elementary sites that began in August 2019. This training will be ongoing throughout the 2020-21 school year and beyond. Conscious Discipline is a framework for providing social emotional learning and has demonstrated significant positive impact on student behavioral outcomes and-or academic achievement.
All of this occurs within a positive school climate. Providing access to mental health treatment and building behavioral skills falls under the umbrella of a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support PBIS system. This is a multi-tiered system that provides behavioral supports much like the academic supports that are currently in place. This grant will enable the district to build a strong systematic support system for students in both the behavioral and academic areas.
Tahlequah Middle School and Heritage Elementary School had begun building a PBIS system in their schools prior to the district-wide work in the School Climate Transformation Grant. They have developed schoolwide behavior expectations, classroom behavior expectations, and are teaching the behavior expectations. Both sites are pleased with the marked improvement in the behavior of their students which is transforming their school climate. We expect these positive behavior interventions and supports to translate into improved academic achievement throughout the district.
Several activities within the SCTG during this school year include: beginning implementation of a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support system that includes three tiers of support; Conscious Discipline training for district staff; climate surveys of staff, students, and stakeholders; additional support staff to support behavior expectations in school sites; Reconnecting Youth classes for at-risk high school youth; and increased access to mental health services.
A Social Services Team under the direction of Executive Director of Federal Programs Tanya Jones and Family and Community Engagement Director Nikki Molloy has also been busy providing resources for all students (including virtual). Some of the resources provided by the Social Services Team include providing technology assistance for virtual families; food backpacks and Child Nutrition meals delivered to virtual students; food backpacks provided to in-person learning students; delivery of Rotary Club Christmas food baskets; delivery of Christmas gifts for underserved students; and clothing needs.
Throughout the pandemic, our SCTG goals have remained the same. We have adapted to our new circumstances of doing business with respect to physical distancing and wearing a face covering. Our new norm now includes both a mix of in-person and virtual students.
None of those obstacles will keep us from achieving a positive school climate, access to mental health services, and building behavioral skills in students. Because we are, after all, the Tigers that remove obstacles!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
