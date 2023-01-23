SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Community partnerships are essential to TPS

Community partnerships provide essential resources for Tahlequah Public Schools.
One of the many community partners TPS collaborates with is the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. When Nathan Reed was named president/ CEO of the Tahlequah Chamber, he immediately implemented an education committee.
The three main focuses of the committee includes appreciating and celebrating Tahlequah teachers and staff; providing real-life experiences for TPS senior students to navigate through with local businesses; and honoring the academic achievement of the top 10% TPS graduating class.
To show appreciation for TPS teachers and staff, a free back-to-school breakfast was provided in August. Local businesses donated thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes for random drawings, swag bags, and game prizes. Celebrating teachers and staff, as they kicked off the new school year, has made a very positive impact on staff, making them feel valued and respected by the community.
In the spring, the Tahlequah Chamber teams up with local businesses to create a "Reality Check" simulation activity the senior students participate in. During economics classes, students are taught how to create a budget and recognize which expenses are essential to living and which are luxury expenses.
The culminating activity is provided by local businesses who set up booths students will visit covering topics including housing, transportation, banking, insurance, utilities, and luxury expenses. Students visit all booths to determine if they can afford the services they provide within their budget.
In May, the Tahlequah Chamber Education Committee collaborates with NSU and local businesses to honor the top 10% of the TPS graduating class at an Honor Graduate Luncheon. Each student is sponsored by a local business and is partnered with a representative of that business.
The student and business representative will sit together at lunch, so the business representative can get to know the student and their academic accomplishments. The business representative will introduce them at the event and present them with a plaque. Parents, grandparents, and guardians are invited to attend and celebrate the academic achievements of the top 10%.
Community partnerships are truly the key to enhancing Tahlequah Public Schools resources for their students and staff. The Chamber is an excellent organization that brings local businesses and the education system together to form a wonderful support system. Building positive relationships between the school and local businesses is a win-win for everyone involved.
Written by Tahlequah Public Schools Assistant Superintendent DeAnn Mashburn.
