Even before the crazy end to last year's school year, there were many technology projects scheduled for the summer. Tahlequah High School was in preparations to have every computer replaced, and we were ready to update and replace around 700 district Chromebooks. However, to prepare for the possibility of "virtual" or "at-home" learning, we have added several more projects.
While those existing technology projects are still underway, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the vision and strategy of the Tahlequah Public Schools technology department. Our vision has always been to get technology in the hands of students and teachers, and to support and enable them to use that technology for learning in the classroom. The thing that has changed is and teachers might need to be able to use that technology for learning outside the classroom, as well. We want to be prepared to meet that challenge, and in turn, have shifted our implementation considerably.
Last year, technology struggled to adapt during the closing of our physical buildings to students and teachers. Our environment here at TPS was not designed or prepared to support technology in a "remote learning" environment wherein teachers and students were required to have classes from their homes. That is why we have made some major changes for this next school year.
Instead of continuing our strategy of carts in the classroom and classroom sets of Chromebooks and iPads, we are preparing those devices to be used at school and at home. We are currently dismantling our carts, setting up and configuring existing devices, and adding additional Chromebooks. These devices will be barcoded and ready to be distributed to students at the beginning of the next school year.
Right now, the plan is to have iPads available to kindergarten and first-grade students, and Chromebooks available to grades 2-12. In addition to preparing devices to go home, the district will also have limited hotspots available for students to checkout. This will allow them to continue schoolwork even if they are in an environment with no internet connection.
We will also focus more training and energy into using tools like Google Classroom to organize classes in a digital environment. More emphasis will be put on classroom software and learning. The district has also hired an additional technology coach with focus on the primary grade levels. This position will be responsible for training and coaching teachers on best uses for technology in the classroom (virtual or physical).
Technology is always difficult because it changes so fast, but we want to make sure that we always adjust to environment at hand.
We need to be able to make changes quickly and decisively so that teachers and students have the needed resources to be successful. That is what we strive to do at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.