We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. Here is an update on what is needed to maintain our sites and vehicles at TPS.
With 3,574 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily.
Maintenance and Transportation have received 3,547 work orders and completed 3,281 since July 1. We have approximately 127 acres to mow, weed-eat and pick up trash or debris from; 605,240 square feet of buildings to clean and maintain; 444 HVAC units to clean, change belts, grease motors, and change out the 707 filters for those units. We have installed over 2,400 LED bulbs throughout the district to reduce energy consumption. We also have installed water bottle fillers at all sites. We continue to disinfect our school sites every night in addition to the daily cleaning of the buildings.
Our Transportation Department has been busy making sure our buses and vehicles are safe to transport our students and faculty. We have 20 bus routes that transport 1,327 students and travel 920 miles daily; one car for the Oklahoma School for the Blind at 202 miles daily; and we have five Boys & Girls Club buses at roughly 80 miles a day.
On average, we have about three vehicles being serviced a day, 44 gallons of diesel, and 64 gallons of gas are used daily. A total of 31 buses, one semi-truck, 38 cars, vans, trucks, 13 trailers, one tractor, one backhoe, seven mowers, and two Kawasaki mules are serviced on a rotating basis. We also have on average about six activities per day using our transportation department vehicles.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all of its departments. It appears to be understood that a community is only as good as its school system and a school system is only as good as its community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
