Superintendent's Corner: District money is being put to good use

The end of 2021 brought many changes to the Tahlequah Public Schools Finance Department.
The retirement of Diane Adamson brought new staff and new projects to tackle. Sabrina Garner was hired as the director of finance and has been with the district since 2014; she was previously the activity account specialist for the district.
Karen Arnall was hired as the activity account specialist; she has been with the district since 2018 and was previously the high school office manager. Also, Alicia Delp was hired in 2021 as the accounting clerk.
The Finance Department has taken on two new projects. It has been implementing a receipting system throughout the entire district. This started in 2020 when they started seeking out different companies with different products. After research and reaching out to other school districts in Oklahoma, we decided on a company in April 2021. This will save thousands of hours of staff time and increase internal financial controls. It will also help us manage different kinds of fees we charge our students for lost technology items or library books.
We will eventually launch an online store, where parents can go online and pay for all their students' items, whether it is a T-shirt for a first-grader or a parking decal for a high school student. We want things to be easier for our parents and patrons. They are also setting up TPS to be able to accept credit and debit cards. Patrons will be able to go to a school site and pay for anything they need with their credit and debit cards. We plan to be able to accept credit and debit cards at our sporting event gates and concession stands also. We are excited for the opportunities this will give our patrons.
Tahlequah is still in the process of spending all its American Rescue Plan monies. We have chosen to do a few different things with the monies. We have hired quite a few new positions. We hired social emotional learning paraprofessionals, literacy teachers, a literacy para, high school special education staff, middle school math coach, middle school preventionist, mental health counselor at the high school, alternative ed for middle school, elementaries and Sequoyah pre-K, a district behavior analyst, a nurse for Sequoyah pre-K, and an elementary speech pathologist.
We also purchased new programs to assess students' academic progress in reading and math. This will help us determine where our students have learning losses. We purchased interactive panels for teachers in the classroom. We also bought new band instruments for our ever-expanding band program. We are also expanding our wireless system. The expansion will prevent bottlenecks in our wireless connectivity.
A few other things we are purchasing are new buses, technology vehicles, A new phone system, new server and network core upgrades, and new intercoms. We have installed new ionization units that filter and provide better air quality for our students. We are also starting roofing projects at each site.
On Feb. 8, the city will vote on a bond issue for Tahlequah Public Schools. The bond amount is $16,120,000, and there are many different things this bond will cover. The bond will not increase property taxes. We hope the public will see the great things the bond can do for our kids, and vote "yes."
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.