Tahlequah Public Schools, as well as all other districts in the state of Oklahoma, had a much different last nine weeks of school than could have ever been imagined. However, our state, community and schools have joined efforts to make sure that our students are still receiving all they need to be mentally, physically and academically prepared for each day. Grants and donations have made it possible for us to take care of our students in many ways.
The Tahlequah Backpack Program has continued to serve families in need through this virtual period of school. Administrators, Indian Education staff, McKinney-Vento Grant staff, and School Climate Transformation Grant staff have been making over 50 home visits each week to take food to families in need. Through the school year, each Friday we have sent home over 225 bags of food with students from each of our seven buildings at TPS. This program is run with donations from our community. In the past few weeks, we have received some very generous donations that will allow us to add additional families to our weekly home visits. These visits will continue through the summer to families in need. Donations are always welcome and may be sent to P.O. Box 517, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
Our McKinney-Vento Grant and School Climate Transformation Grant help employ staff that can help meet the needs of our students and their families. Our Family and Community Engagement Director Lacie Davenport, our School-Based Social Worker Myra Reed, School-Based Social Services Specialist Sara Reyes, ACE School Counselor Alisha Drain, and Federal and State Programs and Grants Director Tanya Jones are available to help locate local resources for your needs. These staff members, and many others, are here to serve you in your time of need. Call 918-458-4100 to reach these staff members.
Tahlequah has three 21st Century Community Learning Center grants through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. These three grants serve students at Sequoyah PK, Cherokee, Greenwood and Heritage Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School and Briggs Elementary. These grants will allow us to continue to serve these students virtually through the month of June. Staff has been hard at work creating a plan to help reach our students. We will work to keep students engaged in reading and math, but also in enrichment activities. We will be creating a Facebook page for all sites to get on and learn new skills and stay engaged with teachers and other students over this extended break. Watch your student’s school Facebook page for more information about upcoming programming. As always, the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah will continue to be a vital partner with us on this program for our students.
The resources provided to our students and staff through federal and state grants and community supports are truly life-changing. Tahlequah is committed to always finding and implementing these opportunities for our school community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
