We have had an outstanding year at Tahlequah High School and are excited to share some of our end-of-the-year events, honors, and honorees with you.
THS is proud to congratulate our 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, Josh Allen. He is an exemplary educator who dedicates each day to inspiring his students. Similarly, THS is proud to honor retiring teacher/librarian Deborah Underwood for her years of dedication and service to our school. She will be missed!
We also want to share some important upcoming end-of-school-year events and activities. THS has also hosted several parent enrollment nights for our incoming and current students and their families. Thank you to everyone who helped organize and facilitate each family enrollment evening. We look forward to welcoming all of our incoming freshman students for the 2022-2023 school year.
Tahlequah Public Schools extends a huge congratulations to our senior class of 2022. We are proud of their outstanding accomplishments during their time at Tahlequah High School. The final weeks of school at THS have been extremely busy for our senior class. The THS Senior Awards Assembly was held on April 28 in the PAC. Our senior student class has been awarded over 7.1 million dollars in scholarship money and awards.
Our THS student-led Baccalaureate services took place on Wednesday, May 4 in the PAC. The annual THS Senior Picnic is scheduled for Monday, May 9 at Arrowhead. Students will not be allowed to drive to the picnic, but transportation will be provided. Graduation ceremonies will take place at Northeastern State University’s Doc Wadley Stadium at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. If you are unable to attend the graduation ceremony, you will be able to watch the live stream of graduation on TPS YouTube Channel.
After our graduation ceremonies, THS graduates will participate in “Save a Senior.” This year’s senior parents have raised money and have a fun night planned for the graduating class. The students will be attending MainEvent in Tulsa for their “Save a Senior” activities.
THS also has hosted a special bench dedication ceremony for the late Marjie Dowling. She made a positive impact on any person she was around. She dedicated her career to improving TPS and the Tahlequah community. Her bench is placed in front of the THS Administration building and was dedicated by Tahlequah’s mayor on May 5. The mayor declared that May 5 is now “Marjie Dowling Day.”
The 2021-2022 school year has been one of many new experiences. Teaching in a pandemic has proven to be a difficult task, but THS has persevered through, and we are ending the year with hope for the future. I am proud of our faculty, staff, and students at THS and their ability to excel in the face of extraordinary circumstances.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
