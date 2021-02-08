Superintendent's Corner: Enrollment at TPS open for 2021-2022

Enrollment for Tahlequah Public Schools is available online.

Enrollment for Tahlequah Public Schools is now open for the 2021-2022 school year, including kindergarten and prekindergarten.

Parents and guardians who are not comfortable with the new online process should call 918-458-4100 and make an appointment to enroll their students.

Please follow the steps below to get started.

• Step 1: A Wengage Parent Portal login is required. If you don’t have one, then go to www.tahlequahschools.org/vnews/display.v/A RT/5fc7d4898674d and fill out a form.

• Step 2: Go to tahlequahschools.org and click on the Wengage icon.

• Step 3: Click on the Student Records portal.

• Step 4: Click on Enroll Student-2021-2022 for current students; or click on Add New Student for those new to Tahlequah.

• Step 5: Look over the demographics and relations for your student and make sure they are correct.

• Step 6: Fill out all necessary documents.

• Step 7: Submit to site.

Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.

