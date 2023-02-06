SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Enrollment time nears as school year ends

I would like to thank all the Tahlequah Public School families for their patience and flexibility, as we had to move to distance learning last week because of the weather.
Safety will always be at the heart of any and all decisions we make that effect the students and staff at TPS. Your continual support is appreciated more than you know.
It seems crazy to think about, but it is time to get ready for the next school year. Enrollment for the 2023-'24 school year will be open on Feb. 15. All enrollment is completed online through the Wengage Student Records Portal. For all existing students, guardians will log into their accounts and click on “Enroll '23-'24 school year.”
There are six required forms for guardians to update each year and then submit electronically. Once these are submitted, this “saves” a student’s spot for the upcoming year. We ask for this all to be completed by May 1, so we can evaluate our student capacity in order to help plan for the amount of transfer students we are able to take for the upcoming school year.
For any brand-new enrollments, the guardian will need to request a Wengage account online first. Guardians can do this on our website in the Wengage portal or by coming by the Board of Education. Once a login is secured, guardians can add their student for the next school year.
Tahlequah High School and the enrollment center will host a few separate “Enrollment Help Nights” at the high school for guardians who need help with enrollment. Those dates will be advertised on our website and Facebook.
The high school counselors will be visiting the eighth graders at the county schools, during the first two weeks of February. They will schedule a date and time with each school. The counselors will go over the course guide with the eighth graders to discuss the different options of classes offered at the high school. Guardians and area dependent school eighth-grade students will come to the high school for pre-enrollment night on Feb. 27 from 5-8 p.m. This evening will allow counselors to discuss class options with parents/guardians, and eighth graders will turn in their ninth-grade course requests and receive a tour of the high school.
Students are encouraged to complete the online enrollment paperwork before the pre-enrollment night. Online enrollment must be completed before students will be enrolled into their requested courses for next fall. Some classes fill up quickly. It is very important to make sure the online enrollment is complete, so the students can be enrolled in the classes of their choice.
The high school counselors will be going to the middle school on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. to visit with the eighth graders. The high school will schedule a “Be A Tiger Day” for later in the spring semester for the eighth graders to have an opportunity to take a tour of the high school and see the many clubs and sports offered at the high school. Current Tahlequah Middle School eighth graders will have pre-enrollment night on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at THS.
Sequoyah Pre-K Roundup will be on April 18. Enroll all upcoming Pre-K students before this date so students can attend.
Guardians can always come visit us at the Board of Education Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. where staff is happy to help. If you have any questions about enrollment or need to reset your Wengage account, contact the enrollment office at 918-458-4100.
As always, if you have any comments, questions, or concerns, I am available. You may contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or by email at jonest@tahlequahschools.org. Thank you and remember, “Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger!”
Written by Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones.
