We have had an awesome year at Tahlequah High School and are excited to share some of our end-of-the-year events, honors, and honorees with you.
THS is proud to congratulate our 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year Gabrielle Veith - an outstanding educator who goes above and beyond each day in her classroom for her students. Similarly, THS is proud to honor retiring teachers Ruth Poteete, Gary Akin, David Dotson, Vicki Elliot, Owen Morton, and Jean Havens for their years of dedication and service to our school. These retirees have over 100 years of combined experience in education. They will be missed.
Students have some upcoming events and activities. All THS students will be required to check in their Chromebook, Chromebook chargers, hotspots, and hotspot chargers. All in-person THS students will check in their technology items on Friday, May 14, during their fourth-hour classes. The fourth-hour teacher will check to make sure all items are included and that there are no major defects, such as broken screens or missing items. All virtual students, including virtual seniors, will turn in their technology items on May 19. On that day, we will have a drive-by check-in 9-11 a.m. in the TMAC parking lot on the west side of the PAC.
Tahlequah High School has also hosted four parent enrollment nights for our incoming and current students and their families. Thank you to everyone who helped organize and facilitate each family enrollment night. We look forward to welcoming all of our incoming freshman students next school year.
Tahlequah Public Schools extends a huge congratulations to our senior Class of 2021. We are proud of all their outstanding accomplishments during their time at THS. The final week of school at THS will be extremely busy for our senior class. The THS Senior Awards Assembly is on Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. in the PAC. Baccalaureate is scheduled on May 19 at 6 p.m. in the PAC. The annual THS Senior Picnic is scheduled for Thursday, May 20. Students will not be allowed to drive to the picnic, but transportation will be provided.
Graduation ceremonies will take place at Northeastern State University's Doc Wadley Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21. We want to remind everyone that you must have a ticket for entry to the graduation ceremonies, and no guests will be allowed onto the field after the ceremony has concluded. If you do not have a ticket to the graduation ceremony, you will be able to watch the livestream of graduation on TPS' YouTube channel.
After our graduation ceremonies, THS graduates will participate in Save a Senior. This year's senior parents have raised $15,000 and have a fun night planned for the graduating class. There will be games, inflatables, a hypnotist, food, and prizes for those who attend.
The 2020-2021 school year has been one of many new experiences. Teaching in a pandemic has proven to be a difficult task, but THS has persevered through and we are ending the year with hope for the future. We have seen our COVID-19 cases drop significantly and continue to practice mask-wearing and social spacing when possible. I am proud of our faculty, staff, and students at THS and their ability to excel in the face of extraordinary circumstances.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.