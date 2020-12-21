The end of 2020 is very near. These past nine months have been a challenge, to say the least. Most of us are eager for the new year and are hopeful that 2021 will bring back some of the normalcy to our daily routine. No one could predict the unique set of challenges that the coronavirus would bring.
Change is not a new concept for the Tahlequah school district. There are days when the changes occur so often, it seems as if we get caught inside the revolving door, with no way out.
One of the biggest adjustments schools have had to make is developing, implementing, and sustaining an educational program that incorporates traditional in-class learning, virtual/distance learning at home, or a combination of both. Four years ago, the Tahlequah Public School District introduced a one-to-one technology plan that would provide every student with a device (Chromebook or iPad) to help provide a richer educational experience for all students. The costs related to this initiative have been incorporated in the annual budget and included a rotation cycle for each school and department within the district.
The need to accelerate the current plan brought with it the question of how is the district going to pay for the transition to a true one-to-one program. The answer to this question came quickly. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed and signed into law on March 27.
In May, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the one-time funding of $145 million in emergency federal relief available to Oklahoma school districts. Allocations to districts were based on the percentage of a school’s eligible student population categorized in the same manner as funding provided to schools under Title I, Part A.
Four grant programs were created through the CARES Act: Education Stabilization Fund Discretionary Grants; Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund; Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund; and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Tahlequah Public Schools has received the following allocations:
• Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), $1,017,442.74, which must be spent by June 30, 2021. Funds can be carried forward to the next fiscal year.
• Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), $300,000 to provide additional federal support.
• Special Education COVID Assist, $48,384, distributed on an as-needed basis to assist in special education instructional recovery efforts due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Another big challenge for business leaders and superintendents is that we cannot rely on past events, as there is no historical data to assist in making decisions. We must be flexible, and it is imperative that we stay prepared for the remainder of this school year and the next school year.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
