We cannot wait to get the wheels rolling here at Tahlequah Public Schools Tiger Transportation.
There have been many improvements happening this spring and summer to our fleet of vehicles, our offices, technology equipment, and our automotive shop.
Our mechanics now have a laptop connected code reader for pinpointing mechanical issues on our buses. This helps keep our buses on the road and make them safe for operation. It also allows us to do a lot of our own diagnostic work, thereby saving the district money.
Three new buses were purchased this past spring, two more will arrive in December, and three more will arrive late next spring. Our fleet is being brought up to date so we have the best possible equipment for transporting students.
The security camera systems have been upgraded and six of our current buses and all our new buses on order have Stop Arm cameras installed. Hot spots will be installed on all our buses soon. School buses have sure come a long way since the days that us grown-ups remember.
At TPS, we are blessed with an excellent group of bus drivers. These professionally trained and experienced folks will ensure that your children arrive at school safely and on time daily. Let me list a few of the qualifications of our team:
• Two hundred-plus combined years of experience.
• Four military veterans.
• Three former police officers (including one retired police chief).
• Two experienced firefighters.
• Three ordained ministers.
• Six drivers with Class A CDL licenses.
• Two master’s degrees.
• Two licensed airplane pilots.
You will not find a more dedicated and experienced team of drivers who truly care about the students who ride their buses. They consistently exhibit the Transportation Department’s core values of safety, dependability, and positivity.
As we are approaching the start of the school year, contact the Transportation Office for information about your students’ bus route information. The quickest way to do this is to call us at 918-458-4168 and ask for Paul Martin or Teresa Ledbetter.
We have computerized routes we can pull up quickly and get the information to you right away. We take our responsibility of student transportation seriously and we would love to help with any issues that you may have.
Have a great school year, and go, Tigers!
Written by TPS Director of Transportation Paul Martin.
