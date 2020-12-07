Tahlequah Public Schools is continually looking for new and innovative ways to bring new staff, programs, and materials to our students. Grants make up a good portion of the TPS budget every year.
Most grants the district receives are multi-year grants. The 21st Century grants are five-year grants through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The first 21st Century grant is in year four of five and is for Cherokee Elementary and Briggs School. The second 21st Century grant is in year three of five and serves Greenwood and Heritage elementaries. The third grant serves students at Sequoyah PK and Tahlequah Middle School and is in year two of the five-year cycle.
All these grants are used for after-school programs in each building. They pay for most of the staff for each program and all the materials we need for the enrichment activities or "clubs" that have been implemented at each site. Some examples of clubs are kickboxing, crochet, chess, bike, STEM, karate, and photography, just to name a few. Students have opportunities to try many activities, have a hot supper meal every day, and have the homework help they need.
These grants have continued some type of services to students since the beginning of COVID-19 in March. These grants, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, helped us make over 1,040 home visits or "curbside connections" in June alone. When school started back in August, so did the after-school program. These funds have made it possible to hire additional staff to help keep students physically distanced and safe. If or when school is completely virtual, after-school staff will share enrichment activities for students and their families through electronic measures and begin the home visits again. We are committed to making sure our students are engaged, safe, and still forming relationships with their school sites.
Many Tahlequah teachers wrote and received grants from the Tahlequah Community Fund this fall. Eight grant applications were funded for a total donation of $17,568.87. The Tahlequah Community Fund is a broadly-based community organization whose purpose is exclusively philanthropic and charitable and is established to help meet the present and future needs of the Tahlequah community. TPS wants to congratulate Kym Tinsley, Chrissy Waldhoer, Candice Yochum, Michael Peters, Crystal Young, Eric Jones, Maggie Thompson, and JoEtte Berry for writing the successful applications which will bring many resources to our students. We would also like to thank the TCF for its continual help for our teachers, students, and their families.
Tahlequah received two new, large grants this fall. The first grant is the 2020 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program through the U.S. Department of Justice. This is a three-year grant for a total of $481,097. This grant will help the district to purchase items such as stop-arm cameras for some of the buses, security systems for two buildings, and updated secure doors and knobs for existing doors throughout the district. The district emergency management coordinator and grant director will work with local law enforcement agencies and the fire department to coordinate safety for our students.
The second grant the district received this fall was the Tahlequah BEST Partnership for Success project through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant provides for a full-time project director, an epidemiologist, a community preventionist, and a grants assistant. These staff will work to coordinate community agencies and prevention pieces to help students ages 9-20 and the community. The grant works to educate students about the dangers of vaping, tobacco, alcohol, and opioids. The grant will fund alcohol compliance checks for the community, SWAT teams at 10 county schools, and will purchase 18 vape detectors for the TMS and Tahlequah High School buildings.
The resources provided to our students and staff through federal and state grants are truly life-changing. Tahlequah is committed to always finding and implementing these opportunities for our school community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
