The competitive grants that Tahlequah Public Schools have received are providing students with resources that will enrich their educational experiences within our district.
From learning about farm animals and where our food is grown to addressing mental health needs, our projects are designed to add to the education of our students.
• School Climate Transformation Grant: This federal competitive grant is a five-year project for $3.7 million to focus on improved school climate. It provides an additional school-based social worker; two therapeutic counselors; a reconnecting youth teacher for at-risk high school students; an ACE – Adverse Childhood Experiences – counselor, who provides small group counseling for elementary students; an attendance officer; and a family and community engagement director. These staff members will provide all students with direct services.
• Developing PBIS: Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports – districtwide, which includes a multi-tiered system of support will provide students not only with academic but with social-emotional support. Professional development for staff will be focused on trauma-informed instruction and the social-emotional well-being of our students.
• School Violence Prevention Program COPS Grant: School Violence Prevention Program COPS grant – three-year federal grant for a total of $500,000 – provides for a district emergency management director, school site security cameras, bus camera systems, and funding to better secure the doors throughout the district with a new key lock system. This project is designed to improve the safety of our students and staff.
• Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Embrace Disaster Grant: ODMHSAS Embrace Disaster grant is in partnership with CREOKS. It is a nine-month FEMA grant for a total of $125,000.00 to address the displacement of students and resulting mental health issues due to the 2019 spring flood. The Embrace Disaster grant is designed to improve the partnership with CREOKS and the district, develop multi-disciplinary teams, and improve our multi-tiered systems of support processes. Resources provided from this project have assisted the district with the alignment of our intervention/prevention programming and the development of calm rooms at the sites.
• Farm to School Grant: USDA Farm to School Grant is a two-year project for $131,000 designed to implement farm-to-school initiatives. Our project has a school preventionist who will partner with the Farmer’s Markets to bring fresh produce to elementary students, take smoothie bikes to schools for students to make their healthy smoothies, and work with schools to create and maintain outdoor gardens. The grant also provides for an aeroponic garden at each school site to grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables inside. The Farm to School preventionist will partner with the Tahlequah High School FFA to bring farm animals to elementary students and is creating 4-H programs.
• School Counselor Corps Grant State Grant: This project is in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and is a three-year grant for $160,000 per year and will provide five new district counselors to help address students’ academic and social-emotional needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sequoyah pre-K, Tahlequah Middle School, Tahlequah High School, and Central will all have a full-time counselor, while the elementary sites will share a rotating counselor.
• Innovative Literacy Federal Grant: This grant is a five-year project for $750,000 per year to address literacy across the district pre-K-12. It provides for a full-time project director, a middle school and high school literacy teacher for small group instruction, library assistants for all three elementary sites, Literacy Lab and EL paras to focus on small group EL student literacy, two books per year for students, and books and materials for the libraries. There is also a literacy parent night component.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
