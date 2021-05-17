Tahlequah Public Schools, along with all the other districts in the nation, had a much different school year than traditional. Our staff and community worked together to reach the mental, physical, and academic needs of 3,500-plus students. Grants and donations make much of this possible.
The district was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in fall 2020. This Strategic Framework Grant is a five-year federal award for $300,000 per year. The grant will help employ a community preventionist, coalition assistant, project director, and vape alarms for the secondary buildings. It will also provide funding for SWAT/Leadership teams at 10 Cherokee County districts and alcohol compliance checks with the police department/drug task force.
The district was also awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice in fall 2020. The School Violence Prevention Program grant is a three-year federal award for $500,000. This grant will help employ a project director and an emergency management coordinator. The district also purchased security camera systems for schools in need, stop-arm bus cameras, and rekeyed or replaced doors across the district for safety.
The district has partnered with CREOKS on the Oklahoma Project Prevent FEMA grant. The Tahlequah CARE (Coordinate, Act, Recognize and Educate) Mental Health Awareness program will serve TPS children from PreK to high school. The short grant is designed to improve the partnership with CREOKS and the district, develop multidisciplinary teams and improve our tiered services to help students at all levels of need. A resource the district is particularly excited about is the development of “Care Rooms” in a few of our school buildings. A Care Room is a room in the school setting that would serve as place of calm and reflection. This room would enable students and staff to regroup, be quiet and gather their thoughts and inner strength so they could return to learning with a fresh outlook. This could also serve as a safe space to meet with therapists, behavioral health aides, counselors or any known resource that could help with emotional management. These rooms will be made possible through another partner, the Evolution Foundation.
These grants, and existing grants, have helped the district realize the dream of a Parent Outreach Center. The center is at 303 N. Mission Ave. The outreach center will be a place where we hope the families and the community will look for resources such as our backpack program, SNAP assistance, enrollment help and many other things. Our District Family and Community Engagement director/homeless liaison and other committed staff work from this building and are working with all our sites and families daily to remove obstacles and help all students be the best they can be.
The 2020-'21 school year was like none other we have ever been through. Many traditions, procedures, and policies had to change, but TPS students, staff and families made it through successfully. Our district learned valuable lessons that we will use from this year forward. We want to thank our families, community, students, and staff for all their patience, flexibility, and support. This year proved teamwork truly does make the dream work. Have a great summer, and "Go, Tigers!"
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
