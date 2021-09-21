Superintendent's Corner: Great things happening at Cherokee Elementary

The 2021-2022 school year is off to a great start at Cherokee Elementary, which welcomes many new and talented staff members, parents, and students this year. These new faces, along with our existing family, make "The KEE" an amazing place to be.
Great things are happening at Cherokee Elementary. Teachers are working to build their classroom families and are focusing on the social/emotional well-being of their students, as well as academics. All students from kindergarten through fifth grade have devices, and we have been practicing our distance learning skills in the classroom. Teachers, students, and parents, be prepared if we need to switch to distance learning in the future.
Our grade levels and departments are working hard and are committed to making this school year successful. Kindergarten students have been working on their fine motor skills through engaging hands-on activities, and handwriting is first on the list of the many things that they will tackle this year.
First graders are on the path to becoming great readers, writers, mathematicians, and independent thinkers. They are building a firm foundation of number sense so that they can move forward with adding and subtracting.
Second-grade students are working hard to master skills like telling time and counting money in math. Language Arts has challenged them by introducing such skills as inferencing and writing an explanatory/informational paragraph.
Third-grade students are starting to learn their multiplication and division facts. They are using many different methods to help students memorize these facts. In literacy, our third-grade teachers are using flexible grouping and whole class groups focusing on greater comprehension.
Fourth-grade students have been fine-tuning multiplication facts and have tackled division, explored multiples and factors, and are working on place value concepts. In science, they have discovered interesting topics like energy and are learning about the scientific method. Comprehension is key, so students have been focused on reading skills. fourth and fifth-grade students are gearing up for Student Council campaigns in the next few weeks. Our robotics team is starting to form and practice will start soon.
Fifth-grade students are preparing for "Biz Town," Junior Achievement's experiential-based elementary school Capstone Program. Students will spend the day acting as business leaders and employees in a simulated city offering public and private goods and services. This setting offers exposure to important aspects of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Students just finished up a science experiment on the scientific method where they make gummy bears grow. Students at home were able to take part in this virtually. Students are also working on multiplication/division and starting to learn about government.
As you can see, we have been very busy during the first few weeks of school and we are looking forward to a very productive year. Our teachers are greeting every new challenge with determination and grit. Our staff will do whatever it takes to ensure a quality education for all students. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee and will take every opportunity to show off their talents.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
