Greenwood Elementary School continues climbing its version of Mount Everest this 2020-2021 school year. It has not been an easy feat, as numerous unpredictable obstacles hinder progress along the way.
Students and staff continuously exercise perseverance, grace, flexibility, and pure grit as they navigate through this extraordinary and unknown time. Along this journey, invaluable lessons have been learned, new beginnings established, and professional growth and innovative ideas pursued that are necessary for students’ continued success. The world has changed, thus forcing an educational shift focusing more on technology and higher-level thinking skills. One size no longer fits all.
In an attempt to serve and accommodate all families, Greenwood continues to offer a traditional learning environment, and a virtual learning environment, along with some blended classroom learning environments. In spite of all the challenges, there have been just as many positive aspects. All staff and students have gained valuable technology experience needed for survival in the 21st century, with the help and guidance of Eric Jones, instructional technology coach.
More positive aspects include: traditional instructional methods have been challenged and as a result, higher-level thinking and problem-solving skills are now a must; more rigor and relevance is being provided in everyday lessons; more collaboration is occurring among teachers and students; creativity and innovation are booming; and more people are coming together as a community to help others. So, yes, good things are happening.
Even though the buildings are closed to parents and visitors, parent engagement remains at the forefront and is more vital now than ever. With a little creativity, parent engagement activities have shifted to a virtual platform where parents can still make connections. For the first time in history, Greenwood’s traditional Camp Learn S’More went live on Facebook. Parents, teachers, and students had fun participating in camping activities while in the comfort of their own homes.
The most recent virtual parent engagement activity is a direct result of the historic winter storm that dumped several inches of snow over the entire state. Greenwood launched its first time virtual “Snow Day” as a parent engagement activity to showcase parents, students, and teachers participating in snow day activities. Videos and pictures were downloaded on Google Slides and posted on Greenwood’s Facebook Page for all to enjoy. Fun stuff!
Be on the lookout for information regarding the next parent engagement activity, Greenwood’s Got Talent, where parents, students, and teachers will download videos of their talents. Thankfully, due to technology and very creative and tech-savvy teachers, parents and teachers can continue maintaining and building relationships while having fun at the same time.
In this ever-changing world, one thing remains constant and that is students are resilient and they continue to learn and grow in spite of obstacles. Desire, perseverance, ambition, focus, mental tenacity, and believing in yourself are required to get to the top of any mountain. These same attributes contributed to the survival of the 2020-2021 school year. Hopefully, students will look back on this tumultuous year and remind themselves how strong they were as a result of living through all the challenges.
Together, figuratively speaking, Greenwood will get to the top of Mount Everest. A wise man once said, “Never measure the height of a mountain until you reach the top. Then you will see how small it was” (Dag Hammarskjold). We are looking forward to reaching the top.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
