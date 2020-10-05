Greenwood Elementary School is home to 495 wonderful students from kindergarten through fifth grade. The 2020-'21 school year started off with a bang!
Several new staff members joined our amazing team here at Greenwood, and we welcome several new teachers to the team: Taylor Horne, first grade; Taylor Walp, third grade; and Jeff Bizzle, social and emotional learning para. We also had a few familiar faces moved to new places. Shelli Lamons moved from Sequoyah Elementary to our special education department, and Tawny Thacker moved from special care para to our fifth-grade team. Together, these team members assist in providing quality services for the students at Greenwood.
While we have 495 students, approximately 150 of them are being taught virtually. Our virtual teachers are Ginger Allen, kindergarten; Melody Wann, first grade; Sharla Wyman, second grade; Rebecca Wells, third grade; Shelli Cox and Ashley Poole, fourth grade; and Chrissy Waldhoer and Cameron Ballard fifth grade. Our virtual teachers have worked diligently, along with Deena Jones our technology coordinator, and Eric Jones our district technology coach, to ensure our virtual students were prepared and ready to take on virtual learning.
Greenwood is in the third year of the 21st Century Learning Center grant. This is a multiyear grant that provides funds to improve student achievement by providing quality after-care activities. Students spent the first three weeks getting to know grade level mentors and youth staff leaders; participating in Power Hour, homework procedures; establishing expectations and participating in various other activities. Clubs will be added to the rotation schedule throughout the year that is geared toward student interest. Students are excited about what is on the horizon. Some new and exciting clubs have been added to include: Coding club, Mentoring Matters, and NASA club.
All this is made possible by funding from the 21st Century Grant and the Boys & Girls Club Program. What a wonderful partnership for the betterment of young lives. Please visit the Tahlequah 21st Century After-Care Program Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Tahlequah-21st-Century-After-Care-Program-105552931173415.
During the month of October, students will be reminded of the importance of fire prevention and other safety issues. During the week of Oct. 26-30, several school sites will participate in Red Ribbon Week. Greenwood events include several anti-drug themed lessons for upper grades and activities where students learn the importance of staying healthy through proper nutrition, exercise, and staying away from drugs.
We want parents to feel included in their child’s education. We will have parental involvement nights which will be held virtually. Our first parental involvement activity night of the year will be Camp Learn S’more which is scheduled for Oct. 13, along with a Family Fitness Night to be scheduled later in the year.
To help communicate with busy parents, we encouraged parents to sign up for the parent portal through WenGage. This is a great way to check student grades, missing assignments, and pay for lunches online. Be sure to like the Greenwood Elementary Facebook page and the Greenwood PTO Facebook page. These are used to keep parents informed of happenings and upcoming events. Good things are happening here at Greenwood.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.