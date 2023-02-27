SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Greenwood lucky to have PTO

Greenwood Elementary is extremely lucky to have a Parent-Teacher Organization that supports our entire school community.
Our PTO president is Priscilla Valdez. She along with a large group of parents work extremely hard to support us any way they can. They provide luncheons for teachers, quarterly attendance incentive prizes for students, popcorn parties, and many more special occasions. Some of the more recent larger projects have been new furniture for our commons area and a makeover for our teachers lounge.
We have four parent involvement nights throughout the school year. At our third quarter parent involvement night, we will welcome back Mad Science Oklahoma. The show this year is titled “Oceans of Possibilities” and will provide our students with many STEM activities to participate in as well as literacy stations. Our fourth quarter parent involvement night will be Fit Family Fun Night held on March 23. We will feature local businesses who support health and fitness, as well as lots of activities to participate in. Last year, this was a huge success, and we are looking to build on it this year to make it even bigger and better.
It is undeniable that a child's reading skills are important to their success in school, work, and life in general. It is very possible to help ensure your child's success by providing quality literature, plus continuing to read with them at a young age, birth – 12 years old and beyond. Whether parents are reading a classic novel or fairy tales, reading aloud to/with your children can significantly benefit your child's life.
Some benefits of reading to children include supported cognitive development, improved language and critical thinking skills, preparation for academic success, connection in reading to learning, increased concentration and discipline, improved imagination, and creativity, plus cultivating a lifelong love of reading. Books not only develop and nourish your child's imaginations, but they also help them understand themselves and to find out who they are. Books build connections and broaden their capacity to empathize, become more compassionate and understand others, plus the world around us.
Mark your calendars because Tanya Jones will host Greenwood's Spring Scholastic Book Fair the week of April 3-6. The book fair will be set up in the Commons this year, and we believe the students will be happily surprised at the varied selection, plus reasonable prices for kindergarten through fifth. Besides bringing affordable and appropriate books to our school, another goal of our book fair is to increase classroom and student home libraries.
Classroom wishlists allow families to donate directly to homerooms in your child's name. Proceed earnings from the book fair will be used to purchase new books, materials, and STEM supplies for the Greenwood Library.
Written by Greenwood Elementary Principal Ronda Reed.
