Superintendent's Corner: Greenwood PTO serves its students

Greenwood Elementary is home to over 500 eager students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The 2021-'22 school year started off with some unexampled situations, and as usual, students and staff continuously showed perseverance, grace, flexibility, and pure grit as they continued to navigate through the extraordinary and unique world we now live in.
We began our school year with many new staff members who have come together to fight as a team in overcoming all the obstacles and uncertainties. Not only are we a family at Greenwood, we are friends who share strength, unity, and practice the team spirit in all situations.
Greenwood is in the fourth year of the 21st Century Learning Center grant. This is a multiyear grant that supplies funds to improve student achievement by providing quality after-care activities. Students spent the first three weeks getting to know grade level mentors and youth staff leaders, participating in Power Hour (homework procedures), establishing expectations, and participating in various other activities.
Clubs will be added to the rotation schedule throughout the year, and those are geared toward student interest. Students are excited about what is on the horizon. Some new and exciting clubs have been added to include: Coding club, mentoring matters, and NASA Club. All this is made possible by funding from the 21st Century Grant and the Boys & Girls Club program. What a wonderful partnership for the betterment of young lives! Visit the Tahlequah 21st Century After-Care Program Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Tahlequah-21st-Century-After-Care-Program-105552931173415.
Don’t forget to join Greenwood’s Facebook Page and class Facebook pages so you will not miss out on any of the happenings here at The 'Wood. Fun stuff! Be on the lookout for information regarding the next parent engagement activity in April, Ninja Warrior Healthy and Fit Night.
Greenwood PTO is currently raising money for two big projects: new playground equipment and updating the commons area with comfortable seating for all children and staff.
PTO also helps with providing a monthly lunch for staff as well as doing fun things for students. This past week, PTO passed out doughnuts and drinks to all students and staff. Several ongoing fundraisers are happening throughout the year to help raise money for these projects. Our kids love the Greenwood store that opens almost every Friday. PTO’s largest, and the most fun fundraiser, Jog-A-Thon, is scheduled for March 7.
PTO will continue supporting teachers and staff through Teacher Appreciation Week. And depending on funds, we hope to have a fun end-of-year pizza party for all students. Greenwood loves and appreciates our PTO.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.