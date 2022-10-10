Superintendent's Corner: Greenwood recaps start of activities, discusses events

The 2022-'23 school year for Greenwood Elementary started with a block party for our first parent engagement night.
With over 200 families in attendance, it was an enormous success. We had hotdogs, a bounce house, and over 20 Tahlequah businesses and organizations there to highlight products and offer activities for our students. Our next family engagement night, "Camp Learn S’more" will be in November. We will offer camp-themed literacy activities for families to enjoy. We have a total of four family engagement nights throughout the school year.
The Student Council and sponsor Shelli Cox is ramping up to begin service projects for our school community. At this year’s elections, the following students were elected to hold an office: Hailey Payton, president; Lyndsie Torkleson, treasurer; Keetyn Wyman, photographer; Audrey Cox, Brynlee Harris, Isaac Richardson, and Kamden Matthews as fifth-grade class representatives; Zeke Martin, vice president; Peyton Williams, secretary; Chloe Halfacre, Kate Walker, Drake Lemasters, and Silas Rainwater as fourth-grade class representatives. Upcoming projects for the Student Council include school store, schoolwide procedure videos, greeters at events, and a mentorship program with kindergarten and first-grade students.
Robotics at Greenwood Elementary will have two teams this year. Our fifth-grade team is Hailey Payton, Violet Rhea, Kamden Matthews, and Santiago Guthrie. The fourth-grade team is Chloe Halfacre, Drake Lemasters, Chase Liles, and Clay Taylor. They will travel to competitions throughout the year. Robotics students are expected to engineer and drive the robots, program robots to drive the course, and play the game on its own, interview with judges, keep an organized engineer’s notebook, and use teamwork strategies to collaborate with other teams around the state. Greenwood coaches, Shelli Cox and Taylor Horne, are looking forward to a great year full of learning and inventing.
Kindergarten and first-grade students will get to go to the Rockin’ R Pumpkin Patch this month. They will get a hands-on experience with a working farm. Each student will get to take a pumpkin home with them. Later in the school year, first grade will have a Fairy Tale Ball, while kindergarten will have a valentine’s dance. This is going to be a wonderful year for our kindergarten and first-grade students.
Second-grade students are excited that the 50th day of school is coming up on Oct. 28. They will dress in 1950s-themed attire, participate in a sock hop with a DJ, have a bubble gum-blowing contest, and enjoy a root beer float. Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.
This has already been a busy year for Greenwood music classes. Auditions are being held for Circle the State with Song honor choir, which performs in January. Fifth grade has been preparing for their class program, "Make a Difference," which will be performed on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m., and third grade is preparing "We Honor the Brave." This program honors our veterans.
The Greenwood branch of the after-care program is off to a fantastic start. This is year five of partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, 21st Century Grant Program, and Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah. We have 330 students enrolled in after-care. These students enjoy an evening meal, have power hour working on schoolwork, and then an hour of various clubs. Students will be able to choose five clubs weekly. Clubs include cooking, art, running, STEM, crochet, leadership, gardening, and more. This is the final year of the 21st Century Grant funding for both Greenwood and Heritage. In May, our district plans to reapply for an additional five years of funding.
We are so proud of all the hard work our staff puts into making learning fun at Greenwood.
Written by Ronda Reed Greenwood Elementary School principal.
