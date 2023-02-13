SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Heritage Elementary cultivating sense of belonging, connections

Heritage Elementary continues to pursue its goal of cultivating a sense of belonging, camaraderie, and cross grade-level connections using their House system.
To support this, they established a House point system fall 2022. This has created a sense of friendly and healthy competition among the students. This spirited competition encourages students to strive for success and achieve their best, while fostering teamwork, collaboration, and feelings of pride and loyalty to their house.
The addition of the point system has given students a sense of ownership over their school and has been a motivator for them to participate in school events. It has also been a great way for teachers to recognize and reward students who go above and beyond.
Points can be earned in the following categories: academic excellence, effort, good character, outstanding performance, school spirit, and teacher's choice. These points count towards each House's overall score and help determine the winners at the end of each semester, as well as the overall House champion at the end of the school year.
Heritage's first semester winner was the House of Rêveur - the House of Dreamers. As the entire student body celebrated with Rêveur, they were reminded by their principal, Amanda Vance, that it is not just about winning in the traditional sense. Winning is about personal progress made over time day by day, week by week, one courageous step at a time. Implementing the House point system has fostered an environment that promotes success and encourages students to reach their highest potential.
Isibindi is the house of bravery and courage. Crystal Hendricks, Isibindi's house leader, started our "Welcoming Committee" tradition this semester. New students are now greeted with a baggie of treats, encouraging words, and a cheer from the Kindness Squad. We feel it is important for every child to enter a new school feeling welcomed. Isibindi also organized a school-wide skate night for Tuesday, March 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Camp Read-A-Lot was so much fun. We had around 150 families in attendance. Families had the opportunity to participate in activities, such as a book walk, Native American storytelling, flashlight reading, sight word fishing, and much more. We also had several community information booths for parents to gather resources.
Looking ahead, we are excited to host Fit Family Fun Night on Monday, Feb. 13. This will be an exciting night filled with physical activities and smoothies for all to enjoy. Also, our annual House Jog- A-Thon is coming up on March 2. This will be a huge event where students get to participate in several activities, including running as many laps as they can to raise money for our school. We are so happy to be able to host these events and provide opportunities for our families to be involved.
Twelve students from Heritage Elementary attended Circle the State Region S Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26. Each student had to audition to be selected. Heritage students joined other students from Tahlequah Public Schools, as well as several surrounding counties. Our very own, Brandon Bruce was the pianist for this event.
Tulsa Opera's Raise Your Voice Tour will be at THS PAC on March 21 at 9:30 a.m. They will be performing "Space Encounters." Fourth grade along with Rise and Star students will get the chance to sing along with the opera artists during this incredible performance.
Every child at Heritage will receive two free books from Scholastic, during our spring book fair. This is thanks to the Innovation Literacy Grant our district received last year. The book fair is scheduled for March 27-April 5. Heritage Tigers roar.
Written by Heritage Elementary Principal Amanda Vance.
