Superintendent's Corner: Heritage Elementary has already accomplished a lot this year

Welcome back to Heritage Elementary. The teachers and administration are excited to share some of the things that they have already been up to, and what’s in store for later this semester.
Our first music program of the year was our Fourth Grade Choir performing Fall Follies on Oct. 26. This program included a variety of fall and patriotic music. Valjona Pllana was featured as a Soprano solo.
Heritage’s Veterans Day Program will be performed by the Third Grade Choir. The program will be on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. There will be a slide show honoring our men and women in uniform. The program will feature three student speakers, Brody Bloomer, Audree Jordan, and Vivienne Walker. There will also be a student soloist, Zayden Felts.
The Second Grade Choir is working on their Christmas Music. They will be performing at “Lights On” at Seminary Hall in December. Their Christmas Concert will be on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. We are excited to have a student quartet including Kyler Tibbetts, Addison Beck, McKinley Eckert, and Lynlee Harsha.
During the month of October, we had our first family engagement night called Heritage University. This was a virtual night where our teachers posted videos to help parents understand the various programs the students use on their devices daily.
We will have three more throughout the year, one each quarter. Our next one, an in-person event, will be in November called “Camp Read A-Lot.” We also had our first school-wide fundraiser selling cookie dough. Funds raised from this fundraiser will be used to fill classroom needs and other necessities. We will have another fundraiser in the spring. This will be our Jog-a-thon, and funds raised from this will be used to help provide more playground equipment.
Our Storybook Pumpkin Patch grew again, this year in the library. Students and their families created pumpkins based on their favorite book characters to adorn our library shelves. Creations ranged from beloved characters like Wilbur and Charlotte from Charlotte’s Web and Dr. Suess’ the Grinch to new favorites like Dogman, Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie, and Pig the Pug. Thank you to our families for helping grow our pumpkin patch this year and for your support at our Book Fair. We appreciate you!
Heritage Elementary is excited to announce that they will have three robotics teams for the 2021-2022 school year, as they continue to build their legacy program. While planning for this year’s game, called "Pitching In," each team is collaboratively working to build their robot that can compete in the challenge. Throughout the season, team members are encouraged to grow and excel in many areas including teamwork, problem solving, initiative, quality of work, communication, and time management. The coaches continue to strive for an atmosphere where each team demonstrates integrity and sportsmanship in any situation. Teams will compete in local events, which can lead to qualifying for state.
On the classroom front, the kindergarten spent two weeks learning and exploring pumpkins. They read several non-fiction books and listened to informational videos about pumpkins. Our students learned the different parts of a pumpkin. They learned that the stem of the pumpkin is called a peduncle, which was their favorite fact. At the end of the unit, they dissected five different kinds of pumpkins to compare. Our students love experiential learning!
Our first field trip of the year took place in October. The first grade went to the Tulsa Zoo. We have had a fantastic start to our year at Heritage and look forward to lots of fun in the months to come.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
