Superintendent's Corner: Heritage Elementary hosts first Family House Con, discusses future activities

Welcome back to Heritage Elementary for the 2022-'23 school year. We are excited to share some of the things we’ve already been up to, and what’s in store for later this semester.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Heritage Elementary had its first Family House Con. Several stations were set up for families to visit including a cheers and chants room, bracelet making, photo op, food, and a variety of other community booths. Families were encouraged to attend one of the house sessions to learn all about the history of the four main houses– Altruismo, Amistad, Isibindi, and Rêveur. Family members received a “Ticket to Slide,” which was good for one trip down the slide for official slide certification into the House of Onraka – the House of Unity. It was an amazing evening devoted to building friendships and creating a family-like culture with over 500 people in attendance. Our next family event is scheduled for Dec. 1, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Camp Read–A–Lot will be a fun-filled night with a variety of activities, such as games, literacy stations, a bonfire, and several educational booths. We love providing these opportunities for our families to enjoy!
We are happy to be kicking off our second year of 4-H at Heritage. We elected a new set of club officers this week. Last year we were able to participate in several county events as a club including Appropriate Dress, Cupcake Wars, 4-H Food Showdown, and Christmas Food and Craft Fair. Our students are looking forward to these events again this year. We are a growing club and are ready to build on the foundation we started last year.
Heritage cross country was represented well during this year's cross country season. We had 50 students compete in two meets one at Tahlequah Middle School and another at Cherokee Landing. Both meets included the top 10 finishers from Heritage. We are already looking forward to our Spring track meets.
Our Boys & Girls Club/After School Program is off to a fantastic start. This past quarter we have added several new clubs, Kinder Kindness Club, Ag in the Classroom, Hand Embroidery, Novel Study, and Beading Club. We are also excited to start Bike Club for our fourth and fifth graders next week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, students competed in the Cherokee Challenge Bowl Competition at Greasy Immersion School in Bunch, Oklahoma. It was the first face-to-face competition in three years and our students represented us well.
Our Competitive Robotics teams have been building and practicing in preparation for the upcoming competitive season. Heritage Elementary will be hosting our first-ever Robotics Competition on Nov. 12.
Thanks to all the Heritage students, family, and faculty for helping make our first book fair of the year a success. Annual pumpkin decorating has begun, and we have had so many fantastic entries. The pumpkins will be displayed all around the library through the first week of November.
The Fourth Grade Choir will perform its Fall Follies concert on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. They have been working super hard learning their patriotic and fall music. Our Circle the State Trio will be featured in two of the songs. Our Third Grade Choir is preparing for our Veterans Day Program. The program will be on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. There will be a slideshow honoring our men and women in uniform. Veterans from our community are welcome to join us. We have had a fantastic start to our year at Heritage and look forward to lots of fun in the months to come.
Written by Amanda Vance, Heritage Elementary principal.
