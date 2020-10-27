The Heritage Elementary School motto is "Work together, achieve more."
This year we have several new staff members joining our team to help us achieve more: Jasmine Smith, first grade; Sally Simmons, fourth grade; Traeton Dansby, fifth grade; McKinley Whitfield, PE; Allie Robbins, paraprofessional; and Josefina Canales, paraprofessional.
We also have a couple of staff who changed positions: Renee Cunningham is now a third-grade teacher, and Gail Garica has joined us in the Literacy Lab.
In September, Heritage decided to do a school-wide cookie dough fundraiser. We had great success with this fundraiser last year, so we were optimistic about this year. However, with the current COVID-19 situation, we were unsure of our ability to conduct a fundraiser. The good news was that the company we used offered a virtual sale that did not require our students to go door-to-door. Our students sold 1,207 items totaling $27,693. Forty percent of that amount will be given directly back to our school, which will be over $11,000. This year we plan to invest approximately half of the funds raised to support classroom guided reading by purchasing leveled readers for our Literacy Lab.
On Oct. 7, Heritage participated in National Walk to School Day. This event was organized by Oklahoma's Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. There were approximately 70 walkers made up of staff, students, and parents, which was our largest turnout so far. The kids were full of smiles and laughter as they walked over a mile, not even realizing the health benefits that were attached to the walk. In the end, they were all presented with a bag of goodies from TSET. It was such a fun event for everyone to enjoy on such a beautiful morning.
It is book fair time at Heritage. This year our book fair will look different, but we are just as excited. Our fair is online only this year, but with all the same wonderful books. Students will be able to shop online with their families and even take a 360-degree tour of a virtual book fair. Our students always love the book fair and we are looking forward to the next few weeks. Our book fair will be through Nov. 1. This is a fundraiser, so a portion of the sales will come directly back to our library. Happy reading!
Thirty-seven students are vying for a position on the Heritage Elementary Student Council. Fifth-grade students will have the opportunity to run for president, vice president, and community service chair by filming a speech, creating a campaign poster, and doing a formal interview with the principal, vice principal, and Student Council adviser. Each grade level, third through fifth, will elect two students from each class as representatives. This year, members of the student council will work to create a positive change in the school environment by leading community service projects that impact both their school peers and the community at large.
Our third-grade students will be performing a virtual Veterans Day celebration this year. If you would like to view this program, follow our Heritage Elementary Facebook page. It will post on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Mrs. Amanda Vance, principal, and the Heritage Elementary staff would like to thank you for entrusting us with your most valuable possession. We love every one of our students and appreciate the partnerships we have with our families.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
