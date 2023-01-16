SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: It takes a dedicated village to teach kids

Tahlequah Public Schools has just completed the first semester of the 2022-'23 school year.
When they say time flies when you are having fun, they mean it. The first half of this year has been a whirlwind of many emotions, but the biggest emotion has been joy. Spending time at every site and watching our students and staff learn and grow is an absolute blessing. Even on the hard days this year, our school family and the community of Tahlequah has shown the heart they have for students. Tahlequah is truly the best.
Our enrollment has stayed steady with about 3,600 students enrolled on any given day. To begin this second semester, we have 191 Pre-K students at Sequoyah. We have 439 students at Cherokee, 514 students at Greenwood, and 499 students at Heritage. Tahlequah Middle School has 673 students and Tahlequah High School/Central has 1,292. Tahlequah is the 30th largest school district in the state.
TPS has more students than every other school district in Cherokee County combined. There are 542 total school districts - including charters - listed on the state's list that was just recently published. The smallest has 28 students and the largest has 33,871 students.
The staff at TPS is, and has always been, dedicated to this district and the students who create it. We have approximately 535 employees. Certified teachers make up about 57% of the staff. Thirty six percent are support employees and about 7% are administrative staff. Certified teachers are elementary self-contained teachers, subject specific teachers in middle or high school, reading teachers, PE teachers, music or art teachers, counselors, and many more. Our support staff is made up of grounds and maintenance staff, custodial staff, child nutrition staff, and paraprofessionals who work directly with students, secretaries, bus drivers, and many more.
Administrative staff includes district level administrators or directors, principals, assistant principals, administrative assistants, human resources, and finance department staff, etc. We are also fortunate to have staff we contract or partner with for SROs, therapeutic counseling, DHS services, OT/PT, and more. It truly takes a "village" of people to help run our district smoothly.
We started this year by setting goals for TPS. Our districtwide goals are to increase academic achievement for all students, to create a positive culture for all stakeholders, and to maintain a safe and secure environment for all. These goals were determined by our admin team this summer and were then used for each site or department to create more specific goals to meet the district goals. We have committed to making decisions that will help us reach these three goals.
We have also committed to finding ways to measure these goals, so we know if we are making progress toward them. Our focus is to create successful learners, productive citizens, and kind humans who can reach their full potential. We know academic achievement, a positive learning environment, and safe schools will help create these types of students. Effort, attitude, and hard work are all a choice, and we choose to model the best. Through the year we have monitored these goals and will do a year-long review at the end of this year to see what changes are needed to make this the best learning experience possible for every student at TPS.
Finally, I would like to thank our school board members. January is School Board Recognition Month, and we are very fortunate to have five ladies who volunteer their time and service to TPS. Thank you, Chrissi Nimmo, Lori Walker, Dana Eversole, Shawn Coffman, and Stephanie Crawford for all you do.
It is my honor to lead TPS. As always, if you have any comments, questions, or concerns, I am available.
You may contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or by email at jonest@tahlequahschools.org. Thank you, and remember, "Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!"
Written by TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.