Superintendent's Corner: It's an honor to be part of TPS team

It is such an honor to be a part of an excellent team at Tahlequah Public Schools.
We focus on strong academics, highly competitive athletic teams, and award-winning arts and music programs. As an educator for the past 30 years, I am a strong public school advocate and wholeheartedly value the programs and services Tahlequah Public Schools offers to our students. In addition to the robust educational programs, the level of community involvement and support is exceptional in Tahlequah.
We kicked off the new school year partnering with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated our staff with breakfast, coffee, activities, and gifts sponsored by our local businesses. The Tahlequah School Foundation also provided everyone's lunch and recognized our district and each site's teacher of the year with a plaque and money.
Tahlequah Public Schools teachers of the year include District Teacher of the Year Shelli Lamons; Elizabeth Plasencia at Sequoyah Elementary; Maggie Thompson at Cherokee Elementary; Shelli Lamons at Greenwood Elementary; Michaella Whittington at Heritage Elementary; Candice Jefferson at Tahlequah Middle School; and Josh Allen at Tahlequah High School.
Staff felt appreciated and honored by our community stakeholders. We intend to build on our positive culture to ensure the continued success of our students, schools, and community.
TPS has worked hard to create excellent teams at each site, hiring 30 new teachers and 25 support staff. We are excited they chose to come to Tahlequah Public Schools to make a positive difference in the lives of students. The district provided all staff with updated safety training, as well as other training in TPS policy, expectations, effective teaching strategies, and technology. We provide new teachers with mentor teachers to give them the support they need to be successful throughout the year.
I am looking forward to a successful school year and I am accessible to all stakeholders, maintaining an open door communication policy. I encourage and welcome any questions, comments, or concerns you have about our schools. You can contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or by email at mashburnd@tahlequahschools.org.
Written by DeAnn Mashburn Tahlequah Public Schools assistant superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.