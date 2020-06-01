As we reflect on the final days of the 2019-2020 school year, most people are still trying to comprehend the life-altering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Events that transpired during the week prior to spring break were only the beginning of a vast number of challenges introduced to the Tahlequah Public Schools district as a whole.
A lot of tough questions were brought to the table. Preliminary solutions were developed with an understanding that the rules and guidelines were in a constant state of change and our solutions may require frequent adjustments.
On March 25, the Oklahoma State Board of Education directed all accredited public schools to suspend all in-person instruction, extracurricular activities, and to close buildings for the remainder of the school year. The new restrictions required us to close our school doors and make the adjustment from a traditional school day and to implement an effective distance learning plan, leaving us with more questions than answers. Among the many questions, included: what does a distance learning plan look like, how do we continue to provide meals to our students, what activities are necessary to maintain operations and continuity of services, and how are we going to pay for all of this?
After only two short years of adequate funding provided to school districts, the social distancing restrictions for all but essential businesses, has inevitably caused major revenue shortfalls in Oklahoma. Initial estimates predict a 4.6 percent cut to State-Aid funding for FY2021, plus additional cuts to state budget line items. This decrease in state funding equates for TPS at roughly $130 per student – based on weighted average daily membership – or an $835,000 reduction out of next year’s budget.
The federal government acted quickly to alleviate this funding deficit by passing the single largest stimulus package in U.S. history, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law on March 27. The Act appropriated roughly $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funding for individuals, businesses, corporations, state governments, public health, and education. School districts have received allocations proportionally equal to the amount of Title I funding received in the most recent school year.
To access the CARES Act funding, the district must complete an application, make certain assurances, and describe the intent and purpose for use of the funds. Throughout this pandemic, we discovered our biggest obstacle to providing a quality education through distance learning is the lack of connectivity to the internet and the lack of devices for student use in homes. Our application includes a plan that incorporates a blended approach for virtual and on-site learning. Funds will provide expanded connectivity for students to enable virtual learning (i.e. purchase devices, hotspots, access points, etc.) in the event of long-term closures. We will purchase a content management system to screen students, to provide assessments, and to assign specific learning paths to address learning gaps. An essential component of the CMS includes, extensive professional development and technical assistance provided to teachers, students, and families.
The district has worked diligently to compile this plan, and there are still more questions than answers, but school leaders are working together and are committed to providing a quality education within a safe and caring learning environment. We are confident in our team to make the necessary adjustments and successful transitions as we move forward to the next school year.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
