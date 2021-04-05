This year, Tahlequah High School’s graduation will be held on Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. This event will take place at Doc Wadley Stadium on the Northeastern State University campus.
Mask will be required, and capacity limits and social distancing will be observed. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for friends and family to attend; eight of these tickets are for the west side and two for the east side.
We will also be streaming the event live on YouTube, and you can find the link on the district website, www.tahlequahschools.org.
On Wednesday, May 19, we will have a senior drive-thru event in front of the TMAC, and students will return their Chromebook and other technology items the school has issued them this year. Graduation tickets will be handed out at this event.
Student-led baccalaureate services will be held at the Performing Arts Center on May 19 at 6 p.m.
TPS would like to extend our gratitude to Northeastern State University for allowing us to hold graduation ceremonies at their facilities.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
