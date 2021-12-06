Superintendent's Corner: New computer technician helps district operate smoothly

Last school year brought about significant changes in school technology usage. This year, so far, has been stable and has seen students, teachers, administrators, and technology staff adjust to the new way of using technology in education.
Ultimately, technology is not going anywhere, and we are going to use it to the fullest, giving our students every opportunity to succeed.
There have also been some adjustments. The elementary schools have changed their policy on student devices and no longer send them home with the students, unless there is a virtual day coming up. This ultimately has been a positive, as student device damages and losses are down from the previous year.
The technology department has also added a new technology position. The Helpdesk technician, Jason Rini, adds another person to help the technology team, which includes the installation technician, Curtis McCullough, and the technology director, Robert Batson. With the added support, the team will be better prepared to deal with Chromebook repair, security, and general technology support.
The new elementary technology coach, Jessica Morrison, has joined the secondary technology coach, Samantha Allen, as they continue to assist teachers with implementing technology in the classroom. Every year, there are new applications, devices, and updates that change the way teachers use technology in the classroom. These two make sure those teachers are aware and make those adjustments much easier.
Currently, the technology team is working on many projects. They are in the process of finishing up the technology plan, which will cover the next five years. This new plan will include upgrades to software and hardware that we will be using over the next few years. The team is also in the middle of planning for a new server core, backup solution, phone system, network core, and wireless upgrades. Additionally, they are also working to add interactive panels into every classroom.
Our technology team and teachers continue to innovate and adapt while using technology to help our students advance in learning and understanding in the classroom.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
