The staff and students of Cherokee Elementary School are excited and working hard in the final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
The majority of our virtual students have returned as traditional students, and we couldn’t be more excited to get our students back in our building. It has been a challenging year, but we have been blessed with a great staff, supportive families, and wonderful students, so it’s all been worth it.
State testing has started for our students in grades 3-5. Third- and fourth-grade students test in the areas of reading and mathematics. Fifth-grade students are tested in reading, mathematics, science, and writing. All tests are online. We have been working hard to prepare our students for this opportunity to showcase their knowledge.
Our Student Council has been busy this year. The fourth- and fifth-grade student leadership team has been very helpful with our Virtual Family Nights. They have video recorded fitness night routines, cooking tutorials, and science experiments, to share with our families via Facebook. They have also helped us welcome our new students by writing them letters that make them feel right at home.
Cherokee Elementary’ s Teacher of the Year is Lyndsie Pearce. Lyndsie is our fourth-grade math teacher; she is completing her 12th year of teaching and has spent 10 years at Cherokee. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated teacher leading our students in the classroom. She works very hard to make sure all students are learning the required math objectives daily, but more importantly, she is building strong relationships with her students that last a lifetime. She also demonstrates the desired skills for appropriate behaviors, respect, manners, self-discipline, and many other qualities for her students. Lyndsie is also one of our robotics coaches and has coached our teams at local, state, national, and world levels. She is a child advocate and a vital member of our Cherokee family. She is also a tech guru; she has been on the front line this year helping our staff with distance and virtual learning.
We would like to thank our PTO for the countless hours that have been spent, raising funds and volunteering. Cherokee has had a very successful fundraising year and our students and teachers have benefited greatly. PTO paid for classroom supplies and treats for teachers and staff. The students and staff of Cherokee Elementary appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that the PTO has blessed us with this year.
Our 2020-2021 school year is quickly coming to a close, and it will be one that we will remember forever.
Social distancing, masks, and lunch in our classrooms are a few things will never forget. We are proud of our students and staff at Cherokee Elementary, and we will continue to work hard and go out with a bang. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.