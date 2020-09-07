Tahlequah Public Schools, along with the Tahlequah Police Department, developed a unique partnership many years ago by having school resource officers working in our schools.
Over the years, the partnership has grown to the point where each school now has its own officer working daily in the school building.
What do school resource officers do in schools? They are the liaison between the school and the police department. They work with our administration and staff to actively pursue the safest environment within our schools.
Probably the most important role school resource officers - often referred to as SROs - play is to foster and build relationships between students and police officers. By breaking down barriers and building relationships, it opens the door for students to trust and to go tell someone if they see a potential problem occurring or brewing.
Resource officers fill another important role on the district's campuses. They conduct safety drills at all TPS campuses, such as intruder drills, fire drills, and tornado drills. They teach ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) response procedures to both teachers and students, and they teach DARE classes.
All students know their SROs and officers are highly respected around campuses. SROs work with campus administrators to deter criminal activity on TPS campuses and enforce the law.
They also work home sporting events, band concerts, choir concerts, prom, graduation, and the Save-A-Senior all-night celebration to ensure safe gatherings. They work with campus administrators to help daily routines run smoothly, such as car lines, bus lines, walk-ups, etc.
Some of the behind-the-scenes activities SROs help with are the Backpack Program to help deliver resources to students. They also facilitate and manage camping events for children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate.
Tahlequah Public Schools SRO team members are Marcus Sams, 19 years of service at Central Academy; Brian Stanglin, 13 years of service at Tahlequah Middle School; Randy Jordan, 12 years of district service, presently at Greenwood Elementary; Randy Tanner, six years of district service, presently at Cherokee Elementary; Pam Bell, four years of service at Heritage Elementary; Reed Felts, three years of service at Tahlequah High School; and Cody Warren, two years of service at Sequoyah Pre-K.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
