Superintendent's Corner: Sequoyah Elementary off to strong start; Trike-A-Thon set

Sequoyah Elementary, our school for all the pre-kindergarten students in the district, got off to a wonderful start in August. The building is full of bright, young pre-K students and a handful of 3-year-olds.
Tahlequah Public Schools is honored to serve these beginning school students. It is a great day to be a tiger cub.
The certified and support staff members spent most of the summer and all our beginning professional development days preparing our site for this new year. The teachers and their assistants have been studying and finding ways to make sure the curriculum will be implemented in the most creative, child-centered way while still implementing new procedures as necessary during these uncertain times. All the staff has worked to make the building a pleasant and inviting environment for these young students. Tahlequah's maintenance and grounds staff keep the inside and the outside looking great.
We are excited to have a nurse and a full-time counselor on staff this year. We are currently serving 149 pre-K students at Sequoyah. We have seven classrooms that contain 20 students and one classroom that contains 10 students, who are taught by a certified early childhood educator and a highly qualified paraprofessional assistant. We also house three Cherokee Nation Head Start classes serving about 50 3-year-old students. We are excited to be able to serve as many students as possible with the importance and high expectations placed on early childhood education.
As in the past, we are pleased to partner with Cherokee Nation to help provide the best possible experience for our students. The Cherokee Nation partnership allows our students to have free health screenings, including vision and dental. This partnership allows us to provide free breakfast and lunch to all our students.
Combining their curriculum with the state curriculum creates a well-rounded, healthy student.
We are excited about our third annual Trike-A-Thon. Students will get the opportunity to ride tricycles as many laps as possible and collect pledges from sponsors to raise money for our school. We look forward to watching these children bloom this year! Go, Tiger Cubs!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
