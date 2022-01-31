Superintendent's Corner: Sequoyah pre-K activities keep kids busy

Sequoyah Pre-K is having an exciting year.
Our teachers have done an amazing job working together to make sure all of our students have what they need.
Sequoyah's spring book fair is coming up in February. The book fair will be open Feb. 22-24. Students will have the opportunity to purchase books to take home.
Sequoyah completed its third annual Trike-A-Thon in the fall. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to everyone who supported us through pledges or corporate sponsorships.
We are looking forward to our field trip to the Oklahoma Aquarium in April. Students will get to see and learn about all different types of sea life that we don't get to see every day. This trip will be the conclusion to an ocean unit that students will be learning about in class.
Enrollment for pre-K for the 2022-2023 school year is beginning soon. Enrollment will be completed online. More details will be coming soon.
Thank you to all pre-K families for your continued support throughout this school year.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
