Sequoyah Pre-K is having an exciting year!
This year has been a little different with new procedures, but the students have done a fabulous job of adjusting to all the changes. The teachers have done an amazing job working together to make sure all students have what they need.
Sequoyah’s Spring Book Fair is coming up in February. The Book Fair will be open Feb. 23-25. Students will have the opportunity to purchase books to take home. There will also be a Virtual Family Reading Night where parents can post pictures of their family reading time.
Sequoyah completed the second annual Trike-A-Thon. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to everyone who supported through pledges or corporate sponsorships.
The new marquee is up and running at Sequoyah Pre-K. This will help keep everyone updated on upcoming events.
Enrollment for pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year is beginning soon. Enrollment will be completed online this year. More details will be coming soon.
Thank you to all pre-k families for your continued support throughout this school year!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
