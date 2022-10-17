Superintendent's Corner: Sequoyah Pre-K welcomes new faculty, students to TPS

Sequoyah Pre-K has gotten off to a great start this school year.
We love welcoming all of the new students and families to the Tahlequah Public Schools family. There are a few new faces around Sequoyah Pre-K this year. Misty Blunt was named the new director of early childhood education in June. Other new staff for the 2022-'23 school year includes Nikki Downs, teacher; Chelsea Martin, paraprofessional; Abby Lowe, paraprofessional; and Marilyn McDowell, paraprofessional.
Enrollment at Sequoyah is up this year, with 183 students. We have a total of 10 classrooms. The beginning of the year is a time to practice procedures and create a classroom family. Our teachers work hard to make the students’ first experience at school a great experience. Lots of hands-on learning happens every day at Sequoyah. Students have been working on numbers 1-5, recognizing and writing their names, saying the alphabet, recognizing and writing several letters, and many colors. They have learned so much in such a short time.
Academics haven’t been the only focus in our classrooms. Our teachers are also teaching social-emotional skills. Students are learning to interact cooperatively, use self-control, follow classroom and school expectations, and make smooth transitions to name a few.
October will be a busy month at Sequoyah. Every class will be walking to the fire station to meet the firemen, take a tour, and learn about fire safety. Fall Break was Oct. 13-14. Report cards will go home on Oct. 19. Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 24-28. Our students will participate in dress-up days, with the theme of saying no to drugs.
On Friday, Oct. 28, we will have a Halloween Parade. Students can wear their Halloween costumes and will “parade” through parents, handing out candy.
Our year has started fast and furious, and we look forward to what’s to come. We will be hosting several family nights throughout the year, we invite you to come to check out all the good things happening at Sequoyah Pre-K.
Written by Misty Blunt, Sequoyah Elementary School principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.